Karachi rain alert: Monsoon to hit from August 18

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain across Karachi and several parts of Sindh starting August 18. Monsoon winds, which are currently weak, are entering the eastern regions of Sindh. However, officials expect these winds to grow stronger and expand throughout the province in the coming days. This development could bring much-needed rain to the region.

Until August 18, Sindh is likely to experience partly cloudy skies and high humidity. The weather will feel sticky and warm, especially in the daytime. Still, there is a chance of light to moderate showers in many districts. The rain is expected to increase once monsoon winds fully settle over the area.

In Karachi, the weather is expected to remain humid and slightly cloudy over the next few days. According to the Met Office, the city may receive light to moderate rain on August 18. This rainfall could provide relief from the ongoing heat and improve air quality.

Meanwhile, the situation at the main barrages remains stable. Water flow at Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages is currently normal. This indicates there is no immediate flood risk, despite the expected rain.

Overall, Sindh is preparing for wetter weather as the monsoon pattern becomes more active. Authorities are monitoring conditions closely and advising the public to stay updated.