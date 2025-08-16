Rabi-ul-Awwal moon likely on August 24: SUPARCO

SUPARCO has predicted that the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal is likely to be sighted on Saturday, August 24. If sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12 Rabi-ul-Awwal) will fall on Thursday, September 5. This forecast offers early guidance for religious observances across the country.

According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the moon will be born on Friday, August 23, at 11:06 AM. By sunset on August 24, the moon’s age will be around 32 hours and 13 minutes. This age makes moon sighting highly likely under clear weather conditions.

The sighting will mark the beginning of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the Islamic month in which Muslims celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The expected date for 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal is important for planning religious gatherings, processions, and public holidays.

Every year, religious authorities and institutions closely follow such forecasts to assist the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in making official announcements. SUPARCO’s scientific prediction adds credibility to the process and supports nationwide moon-sighting efforts.

If confirmed, the announcement will follow after official meetings by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. Until then, people are advised to follow updates and prepare for the significant Islamic event accordingly.