Gold price drops Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply on Saturday following a similar drop in the international market. The price per tola decreased by Rs900 to reach Rs356,200. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs771, selling at Rs305,384. This decline reflects the global trend, where gold lost $9 per ounce.

On Friday, the gold price per tola had also decreased by Rs1,000, settling at Rs357,100. The continuous drop shows the impact of global market fluctuations on local prices. The All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) shared these updated rates. They confirmed the falling trend in gold prices in Pakistan’s markets.

In addition to gold, silver prices also declined on Saturday. The price per tola of silver fell by Rs41, reaching Rs4,031. This decrease adds pressure on precious metal traders and consumers alike. The decline in silver prices also matches the international market’s slow movement.

The international gold price dropped to $3,335 per ounce, with a $20 premium included. This is a loss of $9 compared to previous rates. Experts say these changes reflect global economic shifts and investor behavior. Consequently, local prices adjusted downward to keep pace.