Diesel price cut by Rs12.84; petrol steady

The government has lowered the price of high-speed diesel by Rs12.84 per liter. Now, diesel costs Rs272.99 per liter. However, petrol prices remain unchanged at Rs264.61 per liter. The finance ministry announced these changes in an official statement. These new prices will take effect from midnight tonight.

Along with diesel, kerosene oil prices dropped by Rs7.19 and now cost Rs178.27 per liter. Light diesel oil also became cheaper by Rs8.20, priced at Rs162.37 per liter. The government aims to ease fuel costs amid global market shifts and currency fluctuations. This price revision affects multiple fuel types used across the country.

Previously, the government reduced petrol prices by Rs7.54 per liter for the period from July 31 to August 15. However, at the same time, diesel prices rose by Rs1.48 per liter. Recent market trends predicted a petrol price increase of Rs1.40 and a diesel price cut of up to Rs11.50 starting August 16. These changes reflect efforts to balance fuel affordability.

Diesel is vital for heavy transport, railways, tractors, and tube wells. Hence, changes in diesel prices impact inflation significantly. Petrol mainly fuels private cars, small vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles. Price changes in petrol directly affect middle-class families and two-wheeler users, influencing their daily budgets.

Overall, the government’s decision seeks to stabilize fuel prices and support economic balance. These adjustments come as Pakistan faces global energy market fluctuations. Consumers are encouraged to prepare for the new prices starting from midnight. The government continues monitoring fuel markets to manage inflation pressures.