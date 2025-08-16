Trump, Putin end Ukraine summit without ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended their Alaska summit on Friday without a ceasefire deal in Ukraine. The three-hour meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson focused on ending the war but ended without major breakthroughs. Trump called the talks “extremely productive,” yet gave no clear outcome. Putin echoed hopes for peace but offered no firm commitments. Both leaders avoided press questions in a rare move, instead delivering brief joint statements.

Despite friendly gestures, including handshakes and smiles, major issues remained unresolved. Trump said they had made progress on “many points” but hinted that one key issue was still blocking a deal. Putin suggested more talks may follow, saying, “Next time in Moscow,” with a smile. He praised Trump, even claiming the war would not have started if Trump had been in office earlier. Trump again dismissed past allegations of Russian election interference as a “hoax.”

Before the summit, Trump had warned Russia of “severe consequences” if no ceasefire was agreed. However, after the meeting, he softened his stance in a Fox News interview. Trump also said he would now consult with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO allies. He hinted that it was now Zelensky’s turn to make progress, saying, “It’s really up to President Zelensky to get it done.” No meeting with Zelensky was announced during the summit.

Putin, meanwhile, warned Western countries not to interfere in what he called “emerging progress.” He accused Europe of attempting to disrupt talks through “provocation.” His arrival in Alaska was marked by military pageantry, including a stealth bomber flyover. Trump welcomed Putin personally and even escorted him into the US presidential limousine. However, critics noted the dramatic optics did not translate into concrete results.

On the battlefield, Russia has recently made gains, while Ukraine says it has recaptured some villages. Trump avoided one-on-one talks with Putin, unlike in 2018, and was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff. Zelensky remains firm on not surrendering land, despite Trump’s pressure. “It’s time to end the war, and Russia must take the right steps,” Zelensky posted online. The summit may restart diplomacy, but peace remains uncertain.