Pakistan hopes counter-terror talks with US will lead to joint action plan

In a meeting with US Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday said positive outcomes will emerge from Pakistan-US cooperation in fight against terrorism, while the counterterrorism dialogue will help in formulating a joint strategy.

The development came as the US official called on the interior minister in Islamabad. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, and the federal interior secretary were also present on the occasion.

LoGerfo congratulated Minister Naqvi and the Pakistani people on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance Pak-US cooperation in various areas including counterterrorism, border security, and narcotics control.

They also agreed to make the exchange of information more effective in the fields of counterterrorism and anti-narcotics.

“Bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States have witnessed significant improvement since President Donald Trump took office,” said the interior minister. President Trump’s sincere efforts for global peace are commendable, he added.

Moreover, he said: “Transparency, mutual trust, and cooperation are prominent features of Pak-US relations.”

The security czar emphasised this is the best time to strengthen bilateral ties across all sectors. He also welcomed the US designation of banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as global terrorist organisations.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of lives in recent terrorist attacks, LoGerfo described Pakistan as a strategically vital country.

The US coordinator for counterterrorism on August 12 called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

He briefed FM Dar on the discussions held during the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue.

The foreign minister encouraged sustained and structured bilateral engagement on counter-terrorism between both countries, as a vital contributor to peace and stability in the region and beyond.