Three terrorists killed in CTD-police operation in Peshawar

Three hardcore terrorists of a banned organization were gunned down during a joint operation of the police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Peshawar.

According to details, all the dead terrorists were planning an attack in Peshawar and were involved in 19 terrorist activities.

One of the dead terrorists was identified as Abdullah, who was an Afghan citizen. Police recovered weapons, hand grenades, and other material from the possession of these terrorists.

Separately, a powerful explosion rocked a police mobile van in Nasir Bagh, Peshawar, on early Friday morning, where officials inside remained unharmed.

According to a police spokesperson, the explosion occurred while the police mobile van was on its routine patrol in the Nasir Bagh area.

The blast left the vehicle badly damaged, though fortunately, all officers inside managed to escape without injury, a private news channel reported. The authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.