All eyes on Trump-Putin summit in Alaska

United States President Donald Trump said he wanted to see a ceasefire as he headed to Alaska on Friday for a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to help end the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was not invited to the talks, and his European allies fear Trump might sell out Ukraine by essentially freezing the conflict and recognising – if only informally – Russian control over one fifth of Ukraine.

Trump sought to assuage such concerns as he boarded Air Force One, saying he would let Ukraine decide on any possible territorial swaps. “I’m not here to negotiate for Ukraine, I’m here to get them to a table,” he said.

Asked what would make the meeting a success, he told reporters: “I want to see a ceasefire rapidly I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today… I want the killing to stop.”

Trump hopes a truce in the 3-1/2-year-old war will bolster his credentials as a global peacemaker worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize.

For Putin, the summit is already a big win that he can portray as evidence that years of Western attempts to isolate Russia have unravelled and that Moscow is retaking its rightful place at the top table of international diplomacy.

Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev described the pre-summit mood as “combative” and said the two leaders would discuss not only Ukraine but the full spectrum of bilateral relations, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

Trump, who once said he would end Russia’s war in Ukraine within 24 hours, conceded on Thursday it had proven a tougher task than he had expected. He said that if Friday’s talks went well, quickly arranging a second, three-way summit with Zelensky would be even more important than his encounter with Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a three-way summit would be possible if the Alaska talks bore fruit, Interfax news agency reported. Peskov also said Friday’s talks could last 6-7 hours and that aides would take part in what had been expected to be one-to-one meetings.

Zelensky said the summit should open the way for a “just peace” and three-way talks that included him, but added that Russia was continuing to wage war on Friday. A Russian ballistic missile earlier struck Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one person and wounding another.

“It’s time to end the war, and the necessary steps must be taken by Russia. We are counting on America,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.