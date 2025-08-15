Punjab CM condoles loss of lives in phone call with KP CM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur. She expressed her deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the affected families. She also expressed her profound condolence over the martyrdoms in the Rescue Helicopter crash.

During the conversation, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that all resources of the Punjab government are placed at the disposal of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and its people in this time of difficulty. She underscored that the people of Punjab equally share the grief of their brothers and sisters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She also conveyed her deep condolence on behalf of the PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for the martyrdoms. Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur thanked the Chief Minister Punjab for making a telephonic call and extending her condolence on the tragic incident. Chief Minister KPK also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Punjab for assuring her full support for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this hour of grief and difficulty.

On the special invitation of Japanese government, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday left for Tokyo on a five-day official visit.

Senior officials of the Punjab government bid farewell to CM Maryam Nawaz. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Heritage Azma Zahid Bokhari, Minister Malik Zohaib Bherth, Zeeshan Rafiq, Special Advisor Sania Asiq, and other officials accompanied the chief minister.

It is necessary to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is the first chief minister who is invited to visit Japan officially. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will attend the World Expo in Osaka.

During her stay, the chief minister will visit the cities of Yokohama, Osaka, and Tokyo, where she is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Japanese business leaders, representatives of major corporations, and government officials. The agenda includes discussions on investment opportunities, bilateral trade, and the promotion of economic ties between Japan and Pakistan, particularly in the Punjab province.