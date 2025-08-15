Hinopak Motors unveil ‘Hinopioneer’

Hinopak Motors Limited unveiled its new Dutro 300 Series line up “HINOPIONEER” in a local hotel of Islamabad. This product display was greeted by the presence of His Excellency, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. Shuichi Akamatsu along with the presence of the Top Management of Hinopak Motors Limited.

Mr. Takayuki Kizawa President & CEO Hinopak Motors Limited, briefed local media about the new Dutro 300 series lineup, which is the Pakistan’s 1st Japanese UNR compliant Truck, now available nationwide. Furthermore, the management of Hinopak expressed its gratitude towards its customers for their trust and confidence in selecting HINO brand for their fleet operations, across the country.