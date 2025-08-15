Fly Jinnah marks I-Day with a special in-flight celebration

In celebration of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading low-cost carrier, surprised passengers onboard its Karachi to Lahore flight with a unique in-flight experience, marking the nation’s cultural richness and unity. Renowned Pakistani artist Haroon Rashid, best known for his iconic anthem “Dil Se Maine Dekha Pakistan,” performed live during the flight. He was joined by a multicultural choir featuring voices from across Pakistan, with verses beautifully rendered in Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, and Urdu, reflecting the country’s diversity.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Fly Jinnah’s cabin crew, representing various regions across Pakistan, participated in the celebration onboard, further enhancing the onboard experience for passengers.

Fly Jinnah spokesperson commented: “Our commitment at Fly Jinnah extends beyond providing convenient and reliable travel services. We also recognize the importance of creating moments that bring people together. This Independence Day, we aimed to deliver a unique experience that goes beyond transportation and celebrates the culture and unity of the people and communities we serve.” The entire performance was professionally recorded, extending the celebration to audiences across the country and beyond. To watch the full performance, Visit Fly Jinnah’s Youtube Channel or social media channels to view the full performance.