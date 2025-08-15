Ombudsman Punjab to launch ‘Awami Khidmat Program’

The office of the Ombudsman Punjab will launch the ‘Awami Khidmat Program’ from its Regional Office in Multan next week, aimed at raising public awareness, facilitating citizens, and ensuring prompt action against maladministration in government departments. The initiative is designed to reach underdeveloped and remote areas of South Punjab, enabling residents to register complaints and receive guidance without the need to travel long distances. For this purpose, a specially equipped mobile vehicle – fitted with modern digital facilities – will visit targeted locations to register complaints on the spot and provide necessary assistance to complainants.

According to the Ombudsman’s office, the program will ensure swift and transparent resolution of public grievances, allowing the benefits of the complaints redressal mechanism to extend to far-flung areas of the province.