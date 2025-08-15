Sindh extends support for flood-ravaged KP

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the devastating floods that have caused significant loss of life and property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

In discussions with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Ameen Gandapur, he conveyed the Sindh government’s solidarity with the affected regions during this grave crisis.

Affirming Sindh’s commitment to support its fellow citizens, Murad Ali Shah assured that the provincial government stands ready to provide all possible assistance. Medical treatment facilities have been made available in Karachi for those injured in the floods, underscoring Sindh’s dedication to aiding affected communities.

The chief minister also expressed profound sorrow regarding the tragic helicopter crash near Changai Banda, which claimed the lives of five personnel involved in public service missions. He paid tribute to these heroes, extending condolences to their families and assuring them of continued support from Sindh during this time of mourning.

Meanwhile, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said he stands with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this time of natural disaster and is deeply saddened by the loss of life and property there.

In a statement, he said that during this difficult time, the Pakistan Peoples Party stands with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is always ready to provide unconditional support. He added that they pray for the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to face this ordeal with courage and unity and to overcome it soon.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further stated that the Sindh government is always ready to help its brothers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will provide all possible assistance if needed.

The Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that supporting each other in difficult times is the true identity of the Pakistani nation, and the PPP fully upholds this spirit.

Separately, Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning & Development, and Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives due to cloudbursts and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. Extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, he said that he shares their pain in this hour of grief. Paying tribute to the personnel who were martyred in the helicopter crash during relief operations, Nasir Hussain Shah saluted their dedication, bravery, and spirit of sacrifice. “I bow my head in respect to the martyrs who gave their lives in the service of humanity without regard for their own safety,” he said.

The PPP leader reiterated that the people of Sindh stand with the affected communities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in every difficult time. “I, along with all the people of Sindh, am deeply concerned about the losses caused by rains and floods. We can feel the pain of the victims and are determined to utilize all resources for their rehabilitation. Serving the people beyond political considerations is our top priority.” On the occasion of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (A.S.), Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said this day marks the victory of truth over falsehood. He stated that the message of Karbala is a universal message for all humanity, and the struggle of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) teaches us to stand firm against oppression. “This is a moment to renew our pledge of loyalty,” he added.

He further said that the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) gives the Ummah a message of unity, brotherhood, and love. “The millions of devotees who travel on foot to the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S.) are a living testimony to this devotion and love.”