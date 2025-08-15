SBP issues Marka-e-Haq commemorative coin

In connection with the Independence Day Marka-e-Haq celebrations, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, began issuing Marka-e-Haq commemorative coins. To honor the valor of Pakistan’s armed forces during the Marka-e-Haq and to celebrate Independence Day with due dignity, the federal government has issued a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination, that shall be issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 15, 2025, the central bank informed in a statement issued here.

The 30 millimeter Nickel-Brass coin weighs 13.5 grams and wordings “MARKA-E-HAQ” in Urdu script and “2025” in numeral are inscribed in the center and wordings “PAKISTAN HAMESHA ZINDABAD” in Urdu script is written along with the periphery on the top on the reverse side of the coin. Two Fighter Aircraft, one Naval Ship and one Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS) are also shown on the reverse side.

The coin has a traditional crescent star obverse side, with the waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North-West in rising position in the center and wording “ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu script inscribed along with periphery on the top. Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance 2025. The face value of coins in numeral “75” in bold letters and RUPIA in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively.