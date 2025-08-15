Banks to remain open today: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed authorised branches of 14 designated banks nationwide to remain open on Saturday, 16 August 2025. According to State Bank of Pakistan, branches of designated banks will remain open from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm to receive Hajj 2026 application forms.

The move comes in response to a request from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, aimed at easing the submission process for intending pilgrims.

The special banking hours are designed to provide additional convenience, particularly for applicants unable to visit branches during regular weekdays. On August 13, Pakistan received 91,300 applications under the government Hajj 2026 scheme, the Ministry of Religious Affairs announced. As per details, the aspiring pilgrims would be able to apply for the remaining seats until August 16 – or until the quota is filled.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, more than 37,000 seats remain available under the government scheme. Applications can be submitted via the official online portal or at designated bank branches nationwide.