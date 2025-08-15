‘SHRD empowering youth for protection of human rights’

Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh has celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a vibrant ceremony at a local hotel Karachi, hosted by Rajvir Singh Sodha, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights, The program featured the distribution of certificates and stipends to participants of the Internship Program 2024-25 and the formal handing over of offer letters to newly appointed officers of Human Rights Department, recruited through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Social Protection Sarfaraz Rajar as Guest of Honour and Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Minorities Affairs & President PPP Minority Wing Sindh. All three dignitaries praised the Department’s initiatives to empower youth, build professional capacity, and strengthen institutional structures for the promotion and protection of human rights. In his remarks as host Rajvir Singh Sodha lauded the dedication of the interns, congratulated the newly appointed officers, and underscored the importance of grassroots human rights advocacy. Mr. Rajar commended the program for offering young people and new officers practical exposure to governance and rights protection, while Dr. Ukrani emphasized the value of diversity, tolerance, and community participation in sustainable progress.

Agha Fakhar Hussain, Director Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh. welcomed the distinguished guests, expressed gratitude for their support, and reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to advancing human rights through youth engagement, institutional development, and inter-departmental collaboration. The program also featured national songs, presentations by internees, and keynote speeches from Mr. Altaf Hussain Khoso, CEO PLUS, and Ms. Aliza Saeed, Provincial Coordinator Youth & Children (IHRM Geneva).