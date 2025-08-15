Senate passes resolution reaffirming resolve to protect sovereignty of Pakistan

The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution, reaffirming the resolve to protect the sovereignty of Pakistan, preserving its democratic ethics and building a prosperous future for generations to come.

The resolution moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar in connection with Independence Day, pledged to strive for sustainable development, economic empowerment and national unity.

Honoring the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the resolution paid homage to all those whose sacrifices made Pakistan a sovereign and independent state.

The resolution acknowledged and commended the armed forces and security institutions for their unmatched valour and sacrifices in defending the nation. It paid tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis, pledging to preserve and uphold their legacy for future generations.

The resolution paid special tribute to the parliamentarians, who framed the constitution of Pakistan and advanced democratic reforms, while reaffirming the commitment to preserving the parliamentary democracy, constitutional supremacy and rule of law.

The resolution also expressed commitment to promoting peaceful co-existence, regional stability and constructive engagement with neighboring countries. It also expressed commitment to address the shared challenges including climate change, economic inequalities, terrorism and public health crisis while safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The resolution called upon the citizens, particularly the youth to work beyond personal and political differences and to contribute actively to nation building through education, innovation, civic engagement and service to humanity.

The Senate today unanimously passed a resolution urging the federal and provincial governments to celebrate the 1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Alhi Wasallam at a high level through national programs, Milad-un Nabi Mahafils, media campaigns, welfare initiatives and illumination and decoration of the government, semi government and private buildings and highways.

The resolution, moved by Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, emphasized that all public and private departments including educational institutions, businesses and media houses should promote the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood in accordance with the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam.

The House expressed the resolve to promote the Sunnah and Seerat of of Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam.

It appealed the entire nation to celebrate the sacred occasion of Eid Miland un Nabi Nabi Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Alhi Wasallam with utmost reverence and unity and solidarity.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, told the House that a five year Strategic Trade Policy Framework has been prepared to enhance Pakistan’s export competitiveness. He said the policy framework focuses on export diversification.

The Minister said details negotiations were held with the stakeholders on the framework. He said duties have been reduced on three hundred items in the national tariff policy to facilitate the businesses. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry laid before the House The Federal Prosecution Service Amendment Bill, 2025. Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at five pm.