Dengue cases surge to 73

Health officials in Rawalpindi and Murree are on high alert following a hike in dengue cases, with 2 new cases reported in Rawalpindi and 7 in Murree over the past 48 hours.

This brings the total to 34 cases in Rawalpindi and 39 in Murree for the year. According to the details, no deaths have been reported, but the District Health Authority (DHA) is ramping up efforts as September approaches, a month when monsoon rains and warm temperatures create conducive conditions for dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

The DHA has launched a robust response, targeting high-risk areas in Rawalpindi, including Pothohar Rural and Rawalpindi Cantonment, as well as parts of Murree.

Measures include fogging, spraying and strict enforcement of dengue prevention guidelines, with fines and property closures for non-compliance. The authority is also conducting awareness campaigns at public spots like bus terminals and through community rallies to urge residents to eliminate standing water and adopt preventive measures.