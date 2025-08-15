Internet suspension in Balochistan a security measure: Tariq Fazal

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday informed the Senate that the recent temporary suspension of internet services in parts of Balochistan was solely a security measure.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the suspension of mobile internet across 36 districts of Balochistan on security grounds, he said that under the Pakistan Telecommunication (Reorganization) Act, 1996, such decisions followed a specific process.

Requests originate from the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, based on recommendations from relevant security stakeholders, and are then forwarded to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for implementation, he said.

The minister said that mobile internet services in Balochistan were suspended from August 6 to August 31 due to credible security concerns.