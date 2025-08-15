LHC summons ECP over disqualification petitions

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over petitions challenging the issuance of disqualification notifications following convictions.

According to Express News, Justice Khalid Ishaq heard the petitions filed by Muhammad Ahmad Chattha and Muhammad Ahmad Khan Bachhar, represented by Advocate Shehzad Shaukat.

Last month, both Chattha and Bachhar were convicted in a case related to the May 9 riots, and subsequently disqualified by the election supervisor.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, Advocate Arshad Nazir Mirza appeared on behalf of provincial assembly member Afzal Sahi.

Advocate Shaukat argued that the ECP issued the disqualification notification without hearing the respondents, whereas under Article 63-A of the Constitution, a decision on disqualification can only be made after hearing the candidate.

He maintained that the court had convicted them, but the speaker of the assembly neither received a reference nor forwarded one to the ECP.

He pointed out that the court’s decision was announced on July 31, yet the disqualification was notified on August 5. “Will an anti-terrorism court verdict now be treated like a Supreme Court judgment?” he asked.

The court inquired whether the petitioners would remain provincial assembly members if their sentences were suspended, to which the lawyer replied in the affirmative.