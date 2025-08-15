Woman slits throats of her two children in DHA

A mother in DHA allegedly murdered her two young children by slitting their throats with a sharp object. Police arrested the suspect, Adeeba, and recovered the murder weapon. According to authorities, Adeeba had a history of mental illness and frequent seizures, which led to her divorce last year. The court had granted custody of the children to their father, Ghufran, who would occasionally send them to visit their mother. On the day of the incident, the children were staying with Adeeba when she allegedly suffered a seizure and, in a state of mental imbalance, attacked them in the bathroom. The victims were identified as 4.5-year-old Sameeha and seven-year-old Zarrar. Police said Adeeba called her ex-husband to confess to the killings. The father and the children’s uncle then alerted police through the emergency helpline. Officers arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies, and shifted them to Jinnah Hospital for legal proceedings.