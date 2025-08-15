Sino-Pak partnership brings dragon fruit to life on once-barren land

The current season marks a triumph for Pakistan’s agriculture as locally grown dragon fruit, cultivated on formerly unproductive coastal land in Karachi, arrives in markets across the country.

The success comes after a four-year effort by Tiantian Farm, a Chinese agricultural company, in partnership with another Chinese farm and three Pakistani companies, to convert 48 hectares of severely saline-alkaline soil – just 3 km from the sea – into fertile farmland using China’s advanced land remediation technology, Gwadar Pro reported.

“These lands were once considered useless for farming. Now, they are producing high-quality dragon fruit,” said Shan Ailin, head of Tiantian Farm.

The trial cultivation area currently covers 20 hectares, and expansion is underway at a rate of 5 hectares every three to five months. During peak seasons, the farm employs around 50 local workers.

“The community’s excitement is palpable-this is more than just agriculture; it’s a new opportunity for the region,” he added.

The farm in Karachi now supplies major supermarkets, specialty import stores and distributes the fruit to other Pakistani cities through domestic airlines.

Remarkably, dragon fruit has become a sought-after ingredient in beverages, particularly in bubble tea shops. “The market response has been tremendous,” noted Shan.

“The fruit’s vibrant appearance and fresh taste have created entirely new business opportunities in Pakistan’s beverage sector.”

Since 2018, Tiantian Farm has been promoting dragon fruit cultivation in Pakistan, including an 8-hectare base in Lahore.

The company has also engaged in partnerships for seedling propagation and donated saplings to Pakistani research institutions, universities and farmers, earning support from local authorities. Students from the Centre of Excellence for Molecular Biology at the University of Punjab also visited the Lahore farm to see firsthand the cultivation techniques.

The farm grows several commercial Chinese varieties, including hongxin (red flesh), bairou (white flesh), huanglong (yellow dragon), Jindu and Dahong 3. Shan, who has been actively promoting Pakistani dragon fruit at international trade fairs, has established contacts with potential buyers in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia.

“We’ve sent samples worldwide, and the feedback is positive. Processed dragon fruit products-like juices or dried snacks-could bring even greater value to Pakistan’s economy,” he added, according to Gwadar Pro.