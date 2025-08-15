ADC Sialkot sent to jail on judicial remand in corruption case

A local court in Lahore on Saturday sent Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADC-R) Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a corruption case.

Duty Judicial Magistrate at the Lahore District Courts heard the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s request after the suspect was produced following the completion of his four-day physical remand.

The anti-corruption officials told the court that the investigation had been completed and a challan was being prepared, requesting that the accused be sent to jail on judicial remand. The court accepted the request, ordered submission of the challan, and directed that the accused be produced again on August 27.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has assured to address Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s concerns over the additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) arrest.

According to details, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s reservations regarding the arrest of the ADCR from Sialkot have reached party leadership, with the former having conveyed his concerns directly to the former prime minister in a meeting.