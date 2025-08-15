Leopard killed by local youth in Abbottabad

A leopard was killed after being assaulted by local youth by sticks and stones in Boi area on the outskirts of Abbottabad.

The animal had strayed from the forest in Bakot police jurisdiction into a nearby settlement. It was reportedly in semi-conscious condition when it was captured by some locals and dragged along the road.

Many onlookers recorded the disturbing scenes on their mobile phones, which were later posted on the social media. The footage quickly went viral, with some residents claiming the animal had caused livestock losses in the area.

Police from the Boi checkpoint arrived at the scene and, after considerable effort, took the injured leopard into custody. However, the animal succumbed to its injuries shortly after being moved to the police post. The wildlife department later took possession of the carcass.

Locals alleged that leopards had killed dozens of their goats in recent months. According to wildlife officials, the leopard’s condition suggested it may have been poisoned.

Officials of the wildlife department said that a post-mortem examination of the animal would be conducted at the veterinary hospital to determine the exact cause of its death. SDFO Mushtaq Khan stated that the individuals identified in the videos to be participating in the abuse would face charges under the relevant laws.