Court rejects bail pleas of Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul in May 9 cases

A district and sessions court has dismissed the pre-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul in cases related to the May 9 violence.

The hearing was conducted by District and Sessions Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar while both suspects did not appear in court. The court also rejected their requests for exemption from one-day physical appearance. The bail applications were dismissed due to non-compliance with court procedures.

The two PTI leaders face cases registered at Cantt Police Station in Gujranwala, involving accusations of inciting violence and causing property damage during the May 9 incidents.