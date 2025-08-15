Customs officer among two killed in DI Khan firing incident

Two people including an officer were killed in firing on customs officials within the limits of Dera Town police station in Dera Ismail Khan. According to police, a man working with the customs officials was also killed in the firing. The customs officials had also kept the private person on duty with them. The customs officials were targeted at a hotel while they were having breakfast. The hotel owner was also seriously injured in the firing. The bodies and the injured were shifted to a hospital. The police cordoned off the area and started a search operation.