Another Tragedy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in mourning once more. At least 198 people have been killed in a single day, while a provincial rescue helicopter crash claimed five more lives.

Villages in Buner, Bajaur, Battagram and Mansehra lie destroyed; bridges and schools washed away. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has declared a health emergency. Yet his government, like Islamabad, cannot escape responsibility for the scale of this devastation.

Pakistan is not caught unawares. It is ranked among the world’s ten most climate-vulnerable states. In 2010, nearly 1,985 people died and 20 million were affected, most in KP. In 2022, one-third of the country was underwater, 1,700 killed, with USD 14.9bn in damages and USD 15.2bn in economic losses. Donors pledged over USD 9bn at Geneva for resilience. Two years later, little has reached communities on the ground.

The National Flood Protection Plan-IV, updated in 2024 to PKR 825bn across 375 projects, is Pakistan’s central framework for resilience. Where are the embankments and drainage channels? Why have neither the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) nor the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) published scheme-level progress?

Instead, the federal budget for 2025 cut disaster-preparedness allocations by nearly 30%, while relief spending ballooned. In short: we under-fund prevention, overspend on funerals, and call it policy.

The NDMA claims it issued warnings this season. If so, why were families not evacuated? Why were schools still operating in identified floodplains? Similarly, the PDMA has announced Rs500 million in emergency aid after the losses. Post-hoc cheques cannot conceal the absence of evacuation drills, safe shelters, or functioning sirens. Rescue teams hiked for hours on foot because washed-out roads were never reinforced.

What must happen is no mystery. Publish audits, demolish encroachments and relocate families from danger zones. And above all, hold ministers, secretaries, and chairmen accountable for negligence instead of allowing every monsoon to reset the cycle of grief.

Much more than an act of God, these losses are the outcome of choices made in Peshawar and Islamabad; choices that sacrifice lives for complacency. Until those choices change, Pakistan will continue to mourn preventable tragedies, year after year. *