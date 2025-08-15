Death by Deportation

A man is dead in California. He wasn’t killed by a gunman or a gang. He died running from deportation squads. That is what America’s law and order looks like: a migrant dead on the tarmac, flowers and candles left on the roadside, and federal agents back in their SUVs, claiming a successful operation.

Tragically, such episodes no longer shock us. Washington has vowed to ensure the largest mass deportation in U.S. history, rewriting the rules of the free world. Across America, federal agents pose as contractors, lure day labourers, then leap out to seize them. They sweep parking lots, car washes, sidewalks, anywhere the poor and undocumented gather for work. They chase men through store aisles like thieves. Nearly 3,000 people have been rounded up in recent weeks. One has already paid with his life.

Worse still is the contempt for law. In July, a federal judge ordered ICE to halt roving dragnets that targeted people based on “race, language or location.” The Ninth Circuit upheld the injunction. And yet the raids continue. Even Los Angeles’ mayor says ICE is violating court orders. This is the same United States that preaches the rule of law abroad.

Schools in Los Angeles now deploy safe passage patrols so children can walk to class without fearing an ambush. Parents share warnings in WhatsApp groups and teachers train families on how not to open the door when federal agents knock. Daily life in the United States has been reduced to fear and hiding, with children wondering each morning whether their parents will survive the night.

And where is the outrage? Conservatives cheer. Fox News runs embedded footage of raids as if it were a sports broadcast. Republicans gloat: They can self-deport the easy way, or the hard way. The “hard way” just killed a man.

What’s unfolding in America is, in essence, a war against the vulnerable, designed for television and political theatre. It leaves communities traumatised and a country that once claimed moral high ground standing exposed.

For Pakistanis and countless others who look to greener pastures, the lesson is harsh. Migration is no guarantee of safety or dignity. Governments that encourage such flight must also reckon with how their citizens may return, whether in chains or not at all. *