When Heroism Replaces Governance

In the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan, the concept of ‘rajaaki’ has long shaped the way communities navigate life’s challenges. It is an ethic of self-help, a collective instinct born from centuries of living in a landscape where survival depended on cooperation. When a road was blocked, a water channel needed repair, or a neighbour’s roof collapsed under winter snow, the community mobilised-without waiting for government departments or outside agencies. Rajaaki was not charity; it was a mutual obligation, woven into the social fabric.

This ethic came into sharp and tragic focus after the events of August 10 and 11 in Danyore Nallah, Gilgit. For several days, young men from the area had been working day and night to restore the village’s main water supply channel, swept away by the July 22 flash floods. They worked in hot, dry weather, under intense sun, with no protective gear, no mechanical assistance, and no professional oversight-driven purely by the urgency of restoring water to their community. The labour was relentless.

Reliance on rajaaki is not simply a cherished tradition, but a necessity born from chronic underinvestment in public infrastructure, maintenance, and emergency response

There were incidents of heat strokes; on August 10, one volunteer collapsed from chest pain while working in the sun and died on his way home. In the early hours of August 11, around 2 a.m., as another group of volunteers worked under flood-damaged slopes, a sudden landslide crashed down in the darkness. Seven young men-sons, brothers, friends-were killed instantly. Several others were injured. Their only fault was to have stepped into the vacuum left by the absence of a functioning disaster response system.

These deaths were not the result of a freak act of nature alone. They are the predictable consequence of systemic neglect. In Gilgit-Baltistan, disasters-floods, landslides, glacial bursts-are frequent, but the governance architecture is thin, reactive, and often absent at precisely the moment it is most needed. In this case, the restoration of a lifeline water channel-a task that in any functioning public system would have mobilised technical expertise, safety protocols, and heavy machinery-was left entirely to unpaid volunteers. Rajaki filled the gap, but at a devastating human cost.

In policy circles, such incidents are often treated as local misfortunes, consigned to brief news coverage before the national conversation moves on. Yet in Gilgit-Baltistan, they point to a deeper structural reality: reliance on rajaaki is not simply a cherished tradition, but a necessity born from chronic underinvestment in public infrastructure, maintenance, and emergency response. The irony is that while community resilience is celebrated in development discourse, its persistence here reflects the state’s withdrawal from its own responsibilities.

In an age of billion-rupee projects and grand economic corridors, many GB communities still depend on seasonal tracks, unengineered channels, and hand-built retaining walls. Maintenance is reactive, not preventive; infrastructure is repaired only when failure forces action. The question, then, is not whether rajaaki should survive-it will, because it is embedded in the region’s social DNA-but whether governance can evolve to integrate it into a safer, more effective system. Traditional rajaaki works best when the risks are manageable and the tools adequate. In today’s GB, climate change has made those risks acute: flash floods, unstable slopes, and erratic weather patterns turn ordinary repairs into life-threatening operations.

The conditions under which the Danyore volunteers worked-at night, under unstable cliffs, with no safety training-should be unthinkable in any 21st-century governance framework. Elsewhere in the world, states with limited resources have built hybrid systems: participatory infrastructure management in Nepal’s rural road programmes, co-managed irrigation networks in Latin America, and community disaster-preparedness schemes in parts of East Africa.

These models recognise the value of local labour and knowledge, but combine them with technical input, structured funding, and institutional oversight. Gilgit-Baltistan could adapt such models, building on its own traditions rather than replacing them. Practical steps are within reach. The government could map rajaaki networks across GB, identify priority infrastructure, and create local infrastructure funds jointly managed by community representatives and local councils. Technical and safety training could be embedded into these projects, with protective equipment and engineering advice provided as a matter of course.

Crucially, disaster-response teams should be decentralised and equipped to deploy within hours, not days. The Danyore tragedy underlines a paradox: the very resilience of the community enables the state’s absence. When citizens step up, their success-until it ends in tragedy-masks the urgency of structural investment. But as climate impacts intensify, relying on unpaid heroism will extract an ever-greater toll in lives and livelihoods. In the quiet aftermath, as families grieve and neighbours remember the fallen, the ethic of rajaaki remains what it has always been-a belief that when the state falters, the community must act. But in a just and functional system, the two should never stand apart. The courage and solidarity shown in Danyore should be met with equal courage in policy: to integrate tradition with modern capacity, to match local will with institutional responsibility, and to ensure that no community in Gilgit-Baltistan ever again has to risk everything for what the state should guarantee as a basic right.

The writer is a Governance Development & Public Policy professional and a graduate of the University of Sussex