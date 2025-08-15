Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 16 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.06 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 282.22. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.55 and Rs 284.55, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by R 0.87 to close at Rs 329.58 against the last day’s closing of Rs 330.45, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.92, while the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed an increase of 07 paisa to close at Rs382.36 against the last day’s closing of Rs 382.29. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 and 03 paisa and closed at Rs 76.79 and Rs 75.17, respectively.