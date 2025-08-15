PSX loses 37 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index shed 37.67 points on Friday, a slight negative change of 0.03 percent, closing at 146,491.63 points against 146,529.31 points last trading day. A total of 473,601,407 shares were traded during the day as compared to 647,094,379 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 32.882 billion against Rs 40.896 billion on the last trading day. As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 226 of them recorded gains and 219 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 34 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Aisha Steel Mill with 30,027,480 shares at Rs 13.47 per share, Media Times Limited with 21,707,355 shares at Rs3.62 per share and Air Link Commun with 19,881,458 shares at Rs 168.04 per share.