Gauff into quarter-finals

In women’s action, French Open champion Coco Gauff beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals. The second-seeded American’s game showed minor rust after a bye in the previous round. “I could have maybe made some more first serves in that second set, but overall, I had a lot of aces and unreturnables,” said Gauff, the 2023 Cincinnati champion who went on to win the US Open title that year. “I’m happy considering where (my serve) was last week. I’m always trying to get better, but also just trying to take the little wins along the way.” “I’m just trying to be happy with where I’m at now, but still doing the things I need to do to improve.” Gauff, who was broken once in each set herself, finally secured a spot in the last eight with a concluding break of the 61st-ranked Italian’s serve as Bronzetti hit long after 79 minutes on court. Gauf next takes on seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, who crushed 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-2. Krejcikova had treatment on her left foot in the second set and her movement was clearly hampered. Paolini, the 2024 Roland Garros and Wimbledon finalist, won seven straight games on the way to a 4-0 second-set lead and rallied from 0-30 down in the final game to advance. “She’s a great player and can do anything she wants with the ball,” Paolini said. “But I don’t think she was at 100% today.” Gauff will play Paolini – whom she beat here two years ago on the way to the title – in her third 1000-level quarter-final of the season after Madrid and Rome.