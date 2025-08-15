Jason gets emotional over Taylor Swift’s comment about Travis

Don’t blame Jason Kelce for being moved by his brother Travis Kelce’s epic romance.

As Taylor Swift shared rare insight into her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star and the whole Kelce family on the special Aug. 13 episode of New Heights, her heartfelt words about the joy Travis brings to those around him made his elder brother visibly emotional.

Jason, 37, grinned and then looked up teary-eyed as Taylor said of Travis, “He’s like a human exclamation point.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer went on to explain that being around Travis is like “when you take a picture on your phone and you push the enhance color button,” prompting Jason to squint and raise his eyebrows as he nodded his head in agreement.

The heartfelt moment didn’t end there. “That’s what you do to everyone’s life,” Taylor continued, as a teary Jason continued to listen with a smile. “I use so many more exclamation points now.”

Fans were quick to notice the meaningful moment between Taylor and her unofficial brother-in-law.

As one user on X put it, “jason’s reaction to taylor calling travis a ‘human exclamation point’ and him being an ‘enhance color button’ is the sweetest thing in the world,” one person wrote on X. “you can tell how much it means to him that travis found someone that sees him and loves him the way taylor does.”

Another added, “He almost started crying he’s so happy someone actually wholeheartedly loves and understands his brother.”

During the two-hour conversation between Taylor and the Kelce brothers, they reminisced about the now-iconic beginning of Taylor and Travis’ romance and how she got to know his family. In fact, she revealed, “I’ll always remember meeting you for the first time, Jason.”

The “Karma” singer then shared the hilarious first impression Jason and his wife Kylie Kece made on her while cheering on Travis at the AFC Championship game in January 2024 during the Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills.

“One of the first things I saw was you say to Kylie, ‘I was just shotgunning beers with the Bills Mafia and I really want to go through one of the fire tables, I want to jump through it, I want to jump onto the flaming table,'” Taylor recalled. “And she goes, ‘OK. Can we not do that right now?'”

She continued, “Since then, I’ve heard her say that exact thing to your four-year-old.”

As Jason jokingly admitted, “That’s a common phrase.”

Ultimately, Taylor shared that the couple-who are parents to daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, 4 months-was exactly what she expected.

“So, I meet you, you’re exactly as I thought you would be, Kylie is exactly as I thought she would be-just like the realest, the smartest, the coolest,” she emphasised. “You’re fantastic, obviously, you know that.”

Despite the chaos of their first encounter, the songwriter shared that she’s so happy to be a part of the Kelce family-and Chiefs Kingdom. She added, “I love this new world that Travis has shown me.”