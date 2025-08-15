Kristin Davis shares what Sarah Jessica Parker told her amid eating disorder

Kristin Davis is thankful for a friend like Sarah Jessica Parker. Kristin opened up about her struggles with disordered eating, sharing how while they were filming Sex and the City her longtime costar stepped in to help her navigate her “thinness issue.”

“There were times when Sarah Jessica would be like, ‘You have body dysmorphia,'” Kristin shared on her Are You a Charlotte? podcast Aug. 11. “And I’d be like, ‘I don’t think I do because the world is literally telling me daily that I am pear shaped.'” And while she was grateful to have Sarah Jessica as a source of support, the 60-year-old noted, “I have had so many negative comments for probably the entirety of my career.” And the constant comments on her weight made it so that Kristin couldn’t even “think straight.”

“You also have disordered eating. You’re starving yourself,” she continued. “I remember fainting in a parking lot one time because I was on some crazy diet.”

And while these days fans don’t mention her weight when they see her, there was a time in the And Just Like That actress’ life when it was happening all the time. “People would see me on the street and they would say, ‘Oh, but you’re not fat.’ And I know they didn’t mean anything bad,” Kristin explained. “They mean it as a compliment, right? But it’s because I’m standing next to Sarah Jessica. Or, ‘You’re prettier in person.’ And I’m just like, well, okay.” Kristin has rarely shied away from sharing the more difficult aspects of being in the public eye, which she noted first began when she booked a role on Melrose Place in 1995. “It was literally a place of stick-skinny women with blond hair and blue eyes,” she told Haute Living in 2023, “and I felt very much like, ‘What am I doing here?’ It was stressful.”

And while she loved playing the role of Charlotte on Sex and the City-and its follow-up-the body shaming she was subjected to was the most difficult aspect of the role.

“[Those magazines] would [write things] like ‘Kristin’s hips are bigger than her shoulders,’ and I’m like, ‘But they’re not!'” she emphasised. “And then I’m like, ‘Well, who cares? What if they are?’ But I mean, it’s just ongoing.”

Luckily, Kristin has reached a place where she is more comfortable in her own skin. “I’m working on it obviously, and now I do care less,” she said. “But also, part of the reason I care less is because when you get older, the expectations are less, in a way.”