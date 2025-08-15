Sophie Turner causes celebrity couple to break off engagement

It was more than winter that was coming to this after-party. After all, Sophie Turner shared how a San Diego Comic Con celebration during the early seasons of Game of Thrones “went really south, really quick,” and ultimately led to a broken engagement.

“We were gonna have a great night,” the actress said on the Aug. 14 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I really can’t name names or I’ll get in a lot of trouble, but I brought my best friend from my school days with me and she saw this actor that she loved.”

So, with the after-party being a tribute to the HBO series, in which Sophie plays Sansa Stark, her friend asked her to greet the actor.

“I didn’t know this actor,” she admitted, so she simply waved. “Later on, I see this girl looking at me and she’s a famous actress. I was like, ‘Oh, I have to go and tell her how much she means to me.'”

“So, I dance on over and she goes, ‘Can you stop f–king flirting with my fiancé?'” the 29-year-old recalled. “I think they broke their engagement off that night because of my wave.”

She quipped, “I didn’t realise I held this power.”

But that evening wasn’t the only memory from her time on Game of Thrones that left a lasting mark. In fact, Sophie-who shares daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with ex-husband Joe Jonas-admitted that her on-screen sibling relationship with Kit Harrington led to an unfortunate experience on another set.

“I just got this script for this amazing gothic horror called The Dreadful,” she explained to host Seth Meyers. “I was reading through all the characters and I’m producing it, so the director was asking me, ‘Who do you think?’ Immediately, the first person I thought of was Kit.” “I sent the script to Kit and he sent me a message back going like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to but this is going to be really f–king weird, Soph,'” she continued. “I was like, ‘What is he talking about?’ I was reading it and I’m like ‘kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s my brother.’