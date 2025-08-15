Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss scientific and cultural relations

Elchin Babayev, Rector of Baku State University (BSU) met with Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin, along with Ashfaque Hasan Khan, Principal at School of Social Sciences & Humanities of Pakistan’s National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST). The sides discussed prospects for developing Azerbaijan-Pakistan scientific and cultural relations, as well as opportunities for cooperation in the fields of science, education and culture between the two countries. Elchin Babayev briefed the guests on the existing cooperation between the BSU and Pakistani higher education institutions, including the teaching of the Urdu language at the university’s Faculty of Oriental Studies. The rector stated that during a business visit to Pakistan in March, BSU and NUST University signed a protocol of intent on cooperation. He also emphasized that reciprocal visits and joint efforts on specific projects in the near future would contribute to further strengthening the ties between the two universities. Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin noted that Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations are based on friendship and brotherhood and that expanding cooperation in the fields of science and education will further strengthen these ties.