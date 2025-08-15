Pakistani-British student sets A-Level records

Mahnoor Cheema, an 18-year-old student of Pakistani origin, has made global headlines by setting multiple world records in A-Level and GCSE examinations. She achieved distinction in 24 A-Level subjects and completed all exams in a single sitting without retakes. Her remarkable performance also includes an Extended Project Qualification, earning her worldwide recognition for academic excellence.

Mahnoor’s records include the highest number of A-Level subjects passed with distinction and 19 A* or A grades. In a combined academic record, she now holds 45 A* grades—11 from A-Levels and 34 from her GCSEs. This achievement sets a new global benchmark for the highest number of A* grades earned by a student during secondary education.

Born in Lahore and raised in the UK, Mahnoor credits her parents for her success. Her father, Barrister Usman Cheema, and mother, Tayyaba Cheema, moved to the UK for higher education in 2006. Mahnoor attended schools in London before switching to homeschooling in her final year to focus on exams. She says her achievements are the result of her parents’ sacrifices.

“This success is not mine alone—it belongs to my parents,” Mahnoor shared in an interview. “They left everything behind for my future, and I’m grateful every day for that.” Her father proudly called her the “daughter of the Pakistani nation,” saying she brought double the joy on this year’s Independence Day.

Alongside her academic success, Mahnoor is involved in volunteer work and community service, including weekly hospital shifts. She has secured admission to the University of Oxford and will begin studying medicine in October. She said Oxford has always been her dream and she worked tirelessly to make it a reality.

In 2023, she also made history by passing 34 GCSE subjects, including 17 A* grades in just Year 10. These milestones make Mahnoor one of the most academically accomplished students in the world and a source of pride for both Pakistan and the UK.