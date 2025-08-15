Israeli forces launch Gaza city operations

The Israeli military has confirmed its troops are carrying out operations on the outskirts of Gaza City, signaling the beginning of a new and major offensive in the area. This move comes just days after Israel’s security cabinet approved the capture of Gaza’s largest city, following nearly two years of intense conflict. Military officials stated that their forces are working in the Zeitoun area, targeting suspected militant positions.

According to the military, troops are locating explosives, eliminating fighters, and dismantling both surface and underground infrastructure. One operation involved striking a booby-trapped building that stored weapons. Despite being targeted by an anti-tank missile during the mission, no Israeli soldiers were injured, the statement added. The military says these steps are necessary to weaken Hamas’s operational capabilities.

Earlier this week, Israel’s Chief of Staff confirmed that the full blueprint for the Gaza City offensive has been approved. Meanwhile, residents in the area have reported a sharp increase in air strikes, with many residential neighborhoods coming under fire. Hamas has strongly condemned these latest ground incursions, calling them highly aggressive and damaging to civilian life.

International criticism of Israel’s war expansion continues to grow. Rights groups and foreign governments have voiced alarm over the scale of the humanitarian crisis. In Israel, thousands of citizens have also protested against the ongoing war and called for a peaceful resolution. The government, however, maintains that its actions are aimed at neutralizing security threats posed by Hamas.

The conflict began in October 2023, when a Hamas-led attack killed 1,219 people, according to official figures. Since then, Israel’s military response has resulted in the deaths of at least 61,827 Palestinians, as reported by Gaza’s health ministry. The United Nations considers these figures credible and has repeatedly called for a ceasefire.

As operations near the heart of Gaza City intensify, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. Thousands of families have been displaced, and basic supplies remain scarce. International agencies are urging both sides to prioritize civilian safety and work toward a long-term political solution.