KP CM provides flood rescue update

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur shared an update on the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas of the province. In a video statement, he confirmed that the Malakand and Hazara regions have been severely impacted by cloudbursts and heavy rains, leading to significant damage. The provincial government is fully engaged in emergency operations to protect lives and restore normalcy.

Tragically, one of the two government helicopters involved in rescue efforts crashed due to poor weather conditions, resulting in the martyrdom of five crew members. Despite this loss, rescue missions continue with full determination. The CM expressed deep sorrow over the incident and praised the dedication of the teams working in these challenging conditions.

He stated that district administrations and all relevant departments are actively participating in the rescue and relief operations. The situation is being closely monitored from a control room established at the Chief Minister’s House. In addition, other districts have also been placed on high alert to handle any potential emergency.

Heavy machinery has been deployed to reopen blocked roads and assist in rescue work in the most affected areas. The government is also assessing and beginning the repair of damaged infrastructure. The CM assured the public that the provincial administration is fully committed to helping the affected families during this difficult time.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister appealed to the public to follow safety guidelines and cooperate with the administration. He confirmed that elected public representatives are present in the field, coordinating efforts with local officials. This united response aims to overcome the crisis swiftly and effectively.

Gandapur concluded by expressing hope and confidence that, with the help of all stakeholders and community support, the situation will improve soon. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to rebuild and support all those affected by this natural disaster.