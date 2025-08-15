Six underground parking plazas planned for Lahore

The Punjab government has approved the construction of six underground parking plazas in Lahore’s historic Walled City to reduce traffic congestion and solve long-standing parking issues. The project aims to improve urban mobility in crowded areas while preserving the city’s cultural heritage. These plazas will be built in key locations including Mochi Gate, Sheranwala Gate, Taxali Gate, Delhi Gate, Bhatti Gate, and Shah Alam Gate.

According to the plan, the total cost of the project will be Rs 31.5 billion, which will be covered by the provincial budget. Each site will have a separate budget based on location and scale. The Communication and Works (C&W) Department has been assigned to carry out all construction and development work under the project.

The Sheranwala Gate plaza will be the most expensive, with an estimated cost of Rs 8 billion. Plazas at Mochi Gate, Taxali Gate, and Shah Alam Gate will each cost Rs 5.2 billion, while the Delhi Gate plaza will be developed for Rs 6 billion. The Bhatti Gate site is expected to cost Rs 2 billion, making it the most economical among the six.

Once completed, these underground parking plazas will offer much-needed relief to both residents and visitors struggling with limited parking spaces. The government expects the plazas to ease traffic flow, especially in peak hours, and support local businesses by improving accessibility. This step is part of broader urban renewal efforts in the Walled City.

In addition, the design of these plazas will focus on maintaining the historical charm of the area while introducing modern infrastructure solutions. With proper planning and execution, officials believe this project will significantly enhance Lahore’s urban experience. Construction timelines and operational details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Overall, the government’s move reflects its commitment to modernizing Lahore while preserving its historical identity. Residents have welcomed the initiative, hoping it will reduce daily parking struggles and enhance convenience for everyone visiting the city’s busiest zones.