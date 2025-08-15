PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood relief efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to speed up relief operations in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir. Chairing an emergency meeting in Islamabad, he ordered urgent dispatch of relief goods via trucks to the affected regions. The Prime Minister stressed that all aid must reach people without delay to reduce their suffering caused by the recent heavy rains and flash floods.

During the meeting, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik briefed the Prime Minister on the damage caused by cloudbursts in the northern areas. He also updated him on the progress of rescue and relief activities already underway. In response, the Prime Minister instructed the NDMA to use every available resource to support the affected regions and ensure timely delivery of supplies.

To strengthen relief efforts, PM Shehbaz emphasized the need for close coordination with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and its Provincial Disaster Management Authority. He also directed the NDMA Chairman to maintain strong communication channels with provincial authorities to ensure effective response. The Prime Minister stressed that quick action is essential to protect lives and restore normalcy in the region.

In addition, the Prime Minister urged that all stranded people, including tourists, be relocated to safer areas as soon as possible. He highlighted the importance of rescue teams staying active and responsive to every emergency call. The NDMA was asked to give special attention to regions that are still cut off due to floodwaters or blocked roads.

PM Shehbaz also spoke by phone with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives due to the floods and cloudbursts. He assured the provincial leadership that the federal government would offer full support in both rescue and recovery efforts.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister announced that medicines, tents, and food supplies are already being sent to the affected areas. He said that in this challenging time, the entire nation stands with the flood victims. The government’s top priority, he added, is to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of all affected families.