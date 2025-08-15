Libya holds rare local elections amid divisions

Libya is set to hold rare municipal elections on Saturday, marking a key test of democracy in a country still struggling with political divisions and ongoing instability.

Major eastern cities, including Benghazi, Tobruk, and Sirte, have rejected participation in the vote, underscoring the deep rifts between rival administrations in the east and west of the country.

The United Nations mission in Libya described the polls as vital for democratic governance but warned that recent attacks on electoral offices and persistent security threats could disrupt the process.

Nearly 380,000 Libyans, mostly from western municipalities, are eligible to vote. However, elections in 11 eastern and southern constituencies were suspended due to irregularities, administrative hurdles, and local pressure.

The electoral commission reported recent arson attacks on polling stations and assaults on its offices, with armed groups allegedly attempting to intimidate voters, candidates, and election staff. Despite this, authorities vowed to ensure a fair and transparent process.

Since the 2011 overthrow of Moamer Kadhafi, Libya has faced political fragmentation, with competing governments and sporadic municipal votes. This election will test whether rival factions can accept representatives chosen through the ballot box instead of force.