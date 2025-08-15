FBR ends tax relief on large cash deposits

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reversed its earlier decision and announced that retailers will no longer enjoy tax relief on cash deposits exceeding Rs 200,000 in bank accounts. The decision marks a significant policy shift aimed at tightening regulations on high-value cash transactions.

According to the revised policy, the restriction will also apply to individuals and businesses engaged in online sales. Any transaction exceeding the Rs 200,000 limit must now be carried out strictly through crossed cheques or online banking channels instead of cash.

The FBR has also introduced a penalty mechanism for non-compliance. If retailers deposit cash over the set threshold, the authority will deduct 50 percent of the amount from their declared production costs, increasing their overall tax liability.

This move is part of the government’s broader strategy to curb tax evasion in the retail sector. By enforcing stricter banking transaction rules, the FBR aims to ensure more accurate tax reporting and greater accountability in financial dealings.

Additionally, the measure supports Pakistan’s ongoing push toward a fully digital economy. By discouraging large-scale cash transactions, the FBR seeks to promote transparency, encourage electronic payments, and bring the country’s financial system closer to international best practices.