Torrential rains and Helicopter Crash Devastate K-P

Torrential rains and a deadly cloudburst have killed at least 146 people in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, while a Pakistan Army helicopter carrying flood relief supplies crashed, killing all five personnel on board. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority reported the victims included 126 men, eight women, and 12 children, with 15 others injured. Rescue and relief operations are in full swing, as officials warn residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel due to the continuing severe weather.

باجوڑ کے بارشوں سے متاثرہ علاقوں میں امدادی سامان لے جانے والا صوبائی حکومت کا ایم آئی 17 ہیلی کاپٹر خراب موسم کی وجہ سے کریش کر گیا۔ اس افسوسناک حادثے میں دو پائلٹ سمیت عملے کے پانچ افراد شہید ہوئے۔

وزیر اعلیٰ خیبر پختونخوا علی امین گنڈاپور — Government of KP (@GovernmentKP) August 15, 2025

The MI-17 helicopter was delivering relief goods to Bajaur’s Salarzai tehsil when it lost contact with air traffic control during bad weather and crashed in Mohmand district. K-P Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur confirmed the tragedy and announced a day of mourning with the national flag flying at half-mast. He praised the crew as heroes who sacrificed their lives to save others, promising full state honours for the deceased and a thorough investigation into the crash.

خیبرپختونخوا کے وزیر کھیل و امور نوجوانان سید فخرجہان نے ڈگر ہسپتال بونیر کا ہنگامی دورہ کیا، زخمیوں کی عیادت کی اور ہسپتال انتظامیہ کو ہدایت دی کہ علاج میں کوئی کمی نہ ہو۔ وزیر نے مریضوں کی جلد شفایابی اور جاں بحق افراد کے درجات کی بلندی کے لیے دعا بھی کی۔ pic.twitter.com/0onMYYdiLk — Government of KP (@GovernmentKP) August 15, 2025

Buner, Bajaur, and Battagram are among the hardest-hit districts, with widespread destruction reported. In Bajaur, a cloudburst triggered flooding that killed at least 21 people and destroyed several houses. Roads blocked by landslides forced rescue teams to deliver aid on foot, while helicopters airlifted tents and relief goods. In Buner, flooding claimed 78 lives, submerged police stations, and washed away mosques, while local youth risked their lives to rescue stranded families.

Battagram’s Neel Band area witnessed the deaths of at least 10 people, with 16 still missing after a sudden flash flood. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences and directed authorities to provide immediate medical help to survivors. In Balakot, three labourers trapped between torrents were rescued after hours of dangerous operations, underscoring the urgent need for safety measures and improved disaster response.

Swat district faced major damage as rains washed away a 400-metre stretch of Malam Jabba road and flooded homes and markets in multiple areas. Authorities issued urgent riverbank evacuation warnings as the Swat River swelled to dangerous levels. Lightning strikes in Manglor’s Besbanr area killed a young girl, while rescue teams saved several people stranded on an island and in mountain streams across Upper and Lower Dir.

Officials have warned that heavy rains will likely continue until August 21, increasing the risk of more flooding and landslides. Relief teams remain on high alert, with vulnerable communities urged to prepare for possible evacuations. The scale of devastation has prompted calls for long-term infrastructure improvements to reduce disaster impacts in the future.