Global treaty talks on plastic pollution fail

Efforts to secure a global treaty on plastic pollution collapsed as negotiators from 185 nations failed to agree on a unified strategy after extended discussions in Geneva. Talks stretched beyond the deadline, with a large bloc pushing for reduced plastic production, while oil-producing states insisted on focusing mainly on waste management. The deadlock marked another missed opportunity after five previous failed negotiation rounds over the past three years.

Countries expressed frustration over the outcome, with some blaming a small group of states for obstructing progress. Nations advocating urgent action warned that without cooperation, millions of tonnes of plastic waste would continue to enter oceans, threatening ecosystems, food security, and livelihoods. The High Ambition Coalition sought commitments to reduce plastic production and phase out toxic chemicals, while oil-producing states resisted tackling the full life-cycle of plastics.

Representatives from several countries criticised the influence of short-term financial interests over environmental priorities. France accused certain nations of deliberately avoiding responsibility, while others stressed that developing countries should not be penalised for using their own resources. Despite the failure, the talks were adjourned rather than ended, and organisers plan to set a new date and venue for future negotiations.

Observers noted that the session clarified each country’s non-negotiable positions, but environmental groups warned that without major procedural changes, future discussions would face the same deadlock. Activists blamed fossil fuel interests and a handful of nations for undermining meaningful action through the consensus-based process. They urged adopting decision-making methods that reflect the majority view rather than allowing a few states to block agreements.

The scale of the plastic crisis remains severe, with over 400 million tonnes produced globally each year, half for single-use items. Only nine percent of plastic waste is actually recycled, while large portions end up in landfills, incinerated, or polluting the environment. Microplastics have been detected from the highest mountain peaks to the deepest ocean trenches, and in human bodies. Without decisive intervention, production of fossil-fuel-based plastics is projected to triple by 2060, greatly increasing the environmental burden.