EV bike sales hit record growth

Electric vehicle motorbike sales in Pakistan have surged to unprecedented levels, overcoming infrastructure challenges and gaining popularity among people from all walks of life. Demand continues to rise as environmental awareness and government initiatives grow.

In July 2025 alone, around 15,000 EV bikes were sold by approximately 45 two-wheeler manufacturers. Annual figures show massive growth, from just 2,000 units in 2022 to 33,000 in 2024, and 57,800 sold between January and July 2025.

Projections suggest total sales could hit 100,000 units by year’s end. To meet growing demand, companies have increased production to 7,000 units per month since January, with brands like Evee, Metro, and Vlektra leading the market.

These brands attract buyers with advanced features such as anti-theft alarms, safety breakers, tubeless tires, and warranties on both motors and batteries. Prices range between Rs180,000 and Rs600,000 depending on the category and specifications.

Despite higher prices compared to fuel-powered bikes, EVs are gaining traction due to zero monthly maintenance costs, including no oil changes or engine tuning. This shift is causing concern among traditional gasoline bike manufacturers.

Industry leaders are urging the government to extend the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2021-2026 until 2030. They believe a long-term, user-friendly policy can help the EV sector replicate China’s success, where annual sales exceed 40 million units.