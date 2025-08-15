Dubai stocks rise as Abu Dhabi slips

Dubai’s main stock index closed higher on Friday, supported by strong corporate earnings and optimism over planned talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine. The gains marked the index’s second consecutive positive session.

The index rose 0.5%, led by advances in the materials, financial, and industrial sectors. Toll operator Salik Company climbed 3.1% after reporting a nearly 50% jump in Q2 profit and revenue, alongside upgrading its full-year revenue forecast to 34%-36%.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp. gained 1.2%, while Gulf Navigation Holding surged 3.4% following its fourth consecutive profitable quarter. The shipping firm posted a Q2 net profit of AED 7.4 million ($2.01 million), reinforcing investor confidence in its recovery.

Despite Dubai’s gains, Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index fell 0.3%, weighed down by a 2.1% drop in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and a 0.9% decline in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. Weaker oil prices further dampened market sentiment in the capital.

Brent crude slipped 0.8% to $66.34 a barrel as investors awaited the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska. Analysts said any easing of U.S. sanctions on Russia could increase Russian crude exports, creating volatility in global oil markets.

Market experts believe the Dubai index is regaining momentum after a brief pullback from a 17-and-a-half-year high in July. However, regional markets remain sensitive to oil price swings and global geopolitical developments.