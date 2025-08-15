Gold prices in Pakistan continue to fall

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded another decline on Friday, with the cost of one tola dropping by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs357,100. The latest fall reflects weaker trends in the international bullion market. The decline is part of a series of recent price adjustments observed in the local market over the past week.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs858, bringing the new rate to Rs306,155. This drop has offered some relief to buyers ahead of the wedding season, when gold demand usually increases. Dealers noted that fluctuations in global prices continue to directly influence domestic rates.

In the international market, gold prices per ounce fell by $10, reaching $3,344. Market experts attributed this drop to a stronger dollar and easing investor demand for safe-haven assets. These international movements have kept local gold prices volatile.

Earlier in the week, gold prices in Pakistan had risen, with the 24-karat rate touching Rs358,100 per tola. However, the latest correction shows the market’s quick response to changing global conditions and currency dynamics. Traders remain cautious about predicting the trend for the coming days.

Meanwhile, silver prices moved upward in the domestic market, following similar trends internationally. Investors continue to show interest in silver as an alternative precious metal, particularly during times of fluctuating gold prices. Analysts believe silver demand could remain steady in the near future.

The bullion market is expected to stay sensitive to changes in global prices, currency exchange rates, and geopolitical developments. Experts suggest that both investors and buyers should closely monitor the market to make timely decisions.