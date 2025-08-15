SBP issues Rs75 coin honoring armed forces

The State Bank of Pakistan has launched a Rs75 commemorative coin to honour the courage and sacrifices of the country’s armed forces on the occasion of “Jashn-e-Marka-e-Haq.” The central bank announced that the coin will be available to the public starting today at its field office exchange counters. Officials highlighted that the design symbolises national pride and military strength while serving as a lasting tribute to those who safeguard the nation.

The newly issued coin is made from a carefully balanced composition of metals, including 79 percent nickel, brass, and copper, 20 percent zinc, and one percent nickel. It measures 30 millimeters in diameter and weighs 13.5 grams, giving it both a distinctive size and a solid feel. This combination was chosen to ensure durability and maintain its commemorative value for years to come.

On the obverse side, the coin features a prominent rising crescent alongside a five-pointed star in the centre, representing progress and unity. Surrounding the upper edge is the Urdu inscription “Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” while the top rim bears the national slogan “Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad.” These symbolic elements were crafted to inspire patriotism and reflect the country’s enduring identity.

The reverse side carries striking military imagery, including embossed depictions of two fighter jets, a naval ship, and a multiple rocket launcher system. These visuals represent the strength and readiness of Pakistan’s armed forces across land, sea, and air. Designers aimed to capture the essence of military capability while creating an artistic piece that resonates with collectors and citizens alike.

By issuing this coin, the State Bank aims to promote public appreciation for the role of the armed forces in defending the country’s sovereignty. The release also adds to Pakistan’s tradition of marking important national events with commemorative currency. Officials believe it will hold not only monetary value but also sentimental and historical significance for future generations.

The launch reflects the central bank’s ongoing efforts to blend cultural heritage with numismatic art. With its unique design and meaningful symbolism, the Rs75 commemorative coin is expected to attract attention from collectors, history enthusiasts, and patriotic citizens across the nation.