China rejects European push for Iran sanctions

China on Friday firmly opposed the European move to reimpose sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, stressing that such actions would not help build trust among all parties involved. The statement came after Britain, France, and Germany — known as the E3 group — warned the UN they would restore sanctions if no diplomatic progress was achieved by the end of August. Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said reimposing restrictions would not support early talks and would harm efforts toward a peaceful resolution.

The E3 had eased sanctions on Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal in return for limits on Tehran’s nuclear activities. However, in a joint letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council, the European ministers said Iran had violated commitments, including increasing its uranium stockpile to over 40 times the permitted amount. They reiterated their commitment to a diplomatic solution but signalled readiness to use the deal’s “snapback mechanism” to restore sanctions if required.

Iran, for its part, announced on Thursday that it was working closely with China and Russia to block the return of sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the move as “negative” but argued that its economic impact had been exaggerated. He vowed to try to prevent the sanctions from being reinstated and warned that Tehran had “tools to respond” if they were applied. He also claimed European nations had no legal right to restore them, a statement the E3 dismissed as “unfounded.”

Tensions have intensified since June when Israel launched a 12-day war with Iran, partly aimed at crippling its nuclear programme. The conflict also saw the United States carry out its own airstrikes during the fighting. Since then, European countries have increased warnings to Iran over its suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, further raising diplomatic friction.

The 2015 nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has been under strain since former US president Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and reinstated American sanctions. While European countries tried to keep the accord alive, the deal is set to expire in October. The E3’s latest warning signals a critical moment for the future of the agreement and the possibility of renewed global confrontation over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

China, however, maintains that the focus should be on dialogue and confidence-building rather than punitive measures. Lin Jian urged that any UN Security Council action should work toward fresh agreements and the revival of negotiations, not undermine them. Beijing’s stance places it firmly alongside Tehran and Moscow in resisting the European approach, highlighting a deepening geopolitical divide over how to address Iran’s nuclear issue.